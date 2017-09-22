A second day of demonstrations in the streets of Catalonia as citizens stand up against Spanish attempts to block the independence referendum. After a very intense day yesterday, with people protesting for more than 12 hours straight against the arrest of 14 high ranking Catalan government officials, today Catalans began what they warn will be a non-stop mobilization. Here at Catalan News, we’ll find out about the latest developments taking place in Catalonia.

