The Catalan government has called it an attack on democracy with no legal basis. Dozens of government buildings were raided by the Guardia Civil this morning, and at least thirteen people have been arrested, most of them high ranking officials. Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Barcelona protesting against the Spanish government’s attempts to stop the October 1 independence vote. As tensions reach breaking point, Barcelona is now more determined than ever to organize the referendum.

