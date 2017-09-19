The quest for referendum material continues. Spain’s Guardia Civil military police force raided two delivery service plants near Barcelona early Tuesday. Some employees in the firm said that officers had found a number of Catalan government letters notifying citizens they had been chosen as polling supervisors, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

In elections in Catalonia, polling supervisors are randomly appointed among citizens after a draw. They recieve a notice in the mail informing them that they are obliged to serve at a polling station. However, this time the Catalan government efforts to call polling supervisors as usual might be thwarted by the Guardia Civil.

Six police vans were guarding the entrance of the Unipost messenger service in Terrassa on Tuesday morning, while others raided the office. Some 30 people gathered in front of the office in order to protest the police operation against the referendum. It is one in a series of citizen protests against police raids on printing firms, media outlets, and delivery companies during the past few days. Officers also entered another branch of the same company in the city of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat this Tuesday morning.

