Spain is out to ensure that not a single penny more of public money is spent on the October 1 referendum. In 48 hours, the Spanish government will take over control of Catalonia’s finances in order to “guarantee that no euros are spent on illegal activities,” according to the Spanish treasury minister, Cristobal Montoro. He called the measure a “control of expenses,” but did not deny that it can be considered an actual intervention in Catalonia’s finances. Montoro said that the Spanish government will replace the Catalan one when it comes to paying basic public services and public servants’ salaries. The measure will be enforced in 2 days, if by then Carles Puigdemont’s cabinet hasn’t backed down from its challenge against Spain.

