Catalan Mayors could be arrested if they do not stop the celebration of the independence referendum. Today the Spanish prosecutor doubles down its efforts to stop the vote in what many here in Catalonia see as an alarming attack on democracy. We’ll explain the latest on this escalating crisis between Catalonia and Spain that is already raising eyebrows in the European Parliament.

