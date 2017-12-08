Matthew Parish ha enviat a VilaWeb aquest text demanant que sigui publicat com a rèplica a l’article ‘Desintoxicació: no és cert que Juncker financi Ciutadans amb diners de la Unió Europea‘.

Aquest article està escrit com dret a rèplica a l’article anònim publicat el 7 de desembre de 2017 a la web de Vilaweb. Aquest article criticava la meva publicació d’un article previ, que investiga les denúncies de corrupció al Ministeri d’Hisenda espanyol.

Sóc advocat amb seu a Ginebra, Suïssa. Vaig treballar anteriorment al Banc Mundial. He servit com a mediador de pau a Nacions Unides. El meu treball ha inclòs l’anàlisi de sistemes electorals en societats dividides i esquemes de corrupció electoral. Tinc llicència per exercir d’advocat a Anglaterra, Nova York i Suïssa.

El meu primer graus d’estudis va ser del Christ’s College, de la Universitat de Cambridge. La meva tesi doctoral va ser supervisada per un dels juristes més famosos dels Estats Units d’Amèrica. Va ser seguidament publicada com un aclamat treball sobre la resolució de conflictes civils. Sóc soci director d’un despatx d’advocats de Ginebra. Una revista suïssa d’economia m’ha nomenat una de les tres-centes persones més influents de Suïssa.

El 2016 vaig treballar a la campanya de un candidat a ser Secretari General de Nacions Unides, que finalment va quedar segon, per darrera de l’antic primer ministre portuguès António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres, que admiro molt. He publicat dos llibres i més de dos-cents articles, entre altres sobre el dret internacional i la resolució de conflictes civils. Sóc partidari de la reforma estructural de les organitzacions internacionals, incloses les Nacions Unides. Solia treballar per a la Unió Europea.

No tinc una implicació anterior a la política espanyola o catalana. No sóc membre de cap partit polític en cap país. He litigat centenars de casos en la meva carrera com a advocat, incloent casos de difamació i corrupció. Sóc un líder mundial jove (Young Global Leader) del Fòrum Econòmic Mundial que celebra la seva reunió anual a Davos, Suïssa.

Menciono aquestes coses perquè vull persuadir al lector que sóc una persona creïble quines seves opinions val la pena considerar. Jo no publicaria greus acusacions a la lleugera. Accepto el debat i la crítica de les meves opinions, si es fan de bona fe.

Al matí del dimarts 5 de desembre de 2017, vaig distribuir un article anomenat Jean Claude Juncker i la crisi catalana. Aquest article seguia un flux de diners del Fons Europeu de Desenvolupament Regional cap a una consultora de gestió amb seu a Barcelona i a un partit polític anomenat Ciudadanos. Ciudadanos es presenta a les properes eleccions regionals de Catalunya que tindran lloc el 21 de desembre de 2017. El meu article està publicat aquí en castellà.

Aquest va ser el sisè d’una sèrie d’articles publicats sobre la crisi catalana. El cinquè, titulat Votaciones Catalanas, està publicat aquí. Els primers quatre articles, publicats només en anglès, es denominen Reflexió sobre el Conundrum català; Independència catalana; Segrestant a Catalunya; i Catalunya reprimida.

És important que es llegeixin aquests articles junts, perquè proporcionen el context del meu sisè article. Que es refereix a qüestions dels cinc anteriors. Els comentaris haurien d’anar fets sobre el conjunt dels sis, no només del sisè article per separat.

A principis del matí del dijous 7 de desembre de 2017, Vilaweb va publicar un article anònim en resposta al meu article sobre Jean-Claude Juncker. L’article va ser anomenat Desintoxicació: no és cert que Juncker financi als ciutadans amb diners de la Unió Europea. Desintoxicació era una crítica al meu sisè article sobre Catalunya. Contenia un enllaç al meu article, però només a la versió anglesa i no a la versió espanyola.

Desintoxicació no menciona cap dels meus articles anteriors. No critica cap de les afirmacions contingudes en aquells articles anteriors, que romanen sense resposta. Estranyament Desintoxicació no menciona el nom o la data de l’article que pretén criticar. La Desintoxicació és simplement un atac a la meva integritat personal.

El meu article sobre Jean-Claude Juncker va ser el producte del treball intensiu de diverses setmanes d’un equip d’investigadors polítics que operaven sota la meva supervisió. Aquest article revela un model de corrupció electoral potencial que, segons dic, hauria de ser objecte d’investigació judicial. El meu equip legal està ara preparant demandes judicials per presentar-les davant els tribunals de Madrid i Luxemburg. El meu article s’ha publicat en quatre idiomes: anglès, francès, alemany i espanyol.

Desintoxicació conté diverses declaracions i afirmacions sobre qüestions tècniques, incloent informació financera sensible no disponible al públic general. El meu article va ser escrit després de treballs minuciosos durant diverses setmanes, i com a mínim el producte de 48 hores de treball.

Mentre que el meu article identificava el seu autor i es va basar en fonts públiques, la Desintoxicació no identifica el seu autor i no descriu les seves fonts. En la meva opinió, la informació tècnica detallada en Desintoxicació probablement només pot venir d’una de les dues fonts imaginables: el Ministeri d’Economia espanyol, dirigit per Luis de Guindos, que meu article critica durament (i articles anteriors); o la Comissió Europea.

Em sembla poc probable que la Comissió Europea proporcionés informació privada sobre les seves operacions als mitjans tan ràpidament com per permetre la preparació d’un article de refutació en 48 hores. La Comissió Europea és una burocràcia engorrosa i no pot funcionar tan ràpidament, fins i tot si tingués capacitat jurídica per proporcionar aquesta informació sensible.

Per tant, dedueix que l’article pot haver estat preparat amb la cooperació activa i l’assistència de Luis de Guindos o d’un o més dels funcionaris que operen sota la seva tutela. No puc provar això. Però he demanat una investigació judicial sobre les qüestions que plantejo. Espero que el sistema jurídic espanyol investigui si el Ministeri que opera sota els auspicis de Luis de Guindos podria haver assistit en la preparació Desintoxicació. Demanaré que els tribunals espanyols ho facin, com a part de la demanda legal que presentaré davant el poder judicial de Madrid. Si vaig errat en la meva suposició i, en canvi, la Comissió Europea va proporcionar aquesta informació, llavors demanaré als tribunals de Luxemburg per a que revelin això.

Ja he informat que a Madrid sembla haver contractat sofisticats consultors de relacions públiques internacionals per suprimir o rebutjar comentaris de mitjans de suport del moviment d’autonomia català. També he expressat la meva preocupació perquè aquests consultors de mitjans puguin associar-se a una consultora de relacions públiques internacionalment desacreditada, ara en un procediment de fallida després que es va revelar que havia estat incitant a la violència racial que va portar a assassinats a Sudàfrica. Madrid té una història de relacions comercials amb aquesta organització. Desintoxicació no fa cap comentari sobre aquesta acusació.

Sota la llei, LO 2/1984, tinc el dret de resposta a un article que és difamatori per a la meva persona. Normalment no exerciria aquest dret de resposta a un article anònim. El meu enfocament típic és que els articles publicats de forma anònima són indicatius de la manca de confiança dels autors sobre el que diuen. Però, en aquest cas, he decidit exercir el meu dret de resposta. Això és degut a que m’ha cridat l’atenció que Desintoxicació s’ha distribuït àmpliament a les xarxes socials per una o més persones associades Ciudadanos. Juntament amb la connexió potencial de la Desintoxicació amb el Ministeri d’Economia, les meves preocupacions sobre la possible corrupció electoral es veuen reforçades per la publicació d’aquest article.

Desintoxicació és un article estrany. El seu títol té poc a veure amb els seus continguts. No hi ha res a Desintoxicació que desmenteixi la principal afirmació del meu article, que els fons de la Comissió Europea s’han canalitzat a una dita empresa consultora de gestió amb una estreta associació amb Ciudadanos. La connexió entre aquesta empresa i Ciudadanos és tan clara que no es pot negar de manera creïble (Desintoxicació no ho nega). Inés Arrimadas, la líder de facto de Ciudadanos, està íntimament relacionada amb l’empresa consultora de gestió que ha rebut fons de la Comissió Europea.

L’empresa en controvèrsia ha treballat en un gran projecte que ha defensat la reforma de l’administració pública a Espanya. Les reformes proposades anul·larien efectivament disposicions de l’Estatut d’autonomia de Catalunya. Els socis corporatius d’Arrimadas van estar íntimament involucrats en l’auge de Ciudadanos a Andalusia. Ciudadanos té associacions irrefutables amb el Partit Popular. Ciudadanos serveix com a proxy del Partit Popular a les regions d’Espanya, on el Partit Popular és tan impopular que no es pot escollir en unes eleccions. La Comissió Europea no hauria d’estar gastant els fons dels contribuents de la UE en aquestes coses. De nou, res d’això és contestat per l’autor o els autors anònims de Desintoxicació.

Desintoxicació diu que ha demostrat que certes afirmacions en el meu article original són falses. No ha fet tal cosa. Ha proporcionat una sèrie de detalls tècnics foscos sobre el finançament i l’estructura de dues organitzacions, denominades Comunitat de Treball dels Pirineus i el Programa INTERREG V-A Espanya-França-Andorra. Són organitzacions a través de les quals el meu equip ha descobert que s’ha proporcionat el controvertit finançament. Tanmateix, no es nega res d’això. He afirmat que això hauria de ser objecte d’investigació judicial. Cap persona raonable podria suggerir una altra cosa.

Desintoxicació proporciona informació tècnica sobre aquestes organitzacions, sense justificar el que diu. Almenys una de les afirmacions que l’article fa és inconsistent amb la informació que es captura del lloc web del Ministeri de Justícia. Però el punt més important és aquest. Els detalls que Desintoxicació proporciona són irrellevants. Fins i tot si aquestes afirmacions fossin certes (i per repetir, l’article no ofereix cap evidència de suport), no qüestionen la meva hipòtesi central. La desintoxicació no proporciona cap informació per refutar la meva preocupació que s’ha proporcionat finançament polítics inadequats a través d’aquestes organitzacions.

Desintoxicació és un article intel·ligent. Diu una sèrie de coses que són pràcticament certes. Aquestes afirmacions són d’alguna manera (però no clarament) dites per relacionar-se amb el meu article, al qual ataca Desintoxicació. Desintoxicació pretén que les quasi-veritats que afirma refutin una hipòtesi de corrupció electoral, quan no ho fan. L’article pretén que el que diu està relacionat amb el títol de l’article, però aquest títol és enganyós tenint en compte els continguts de l’article.

Donada la seva sofisticació, hem de considerar la hipòtesi que Desintoxicació podria haver estat escrita amb l’ajuda d’experts en la manipulació dels mitjans de comunicació. Ja he dit que sospito que Ciudadanos estan involucrats en enginyeria electoral. L’enginyeria electoral significa manipular la manera com la gent vota, fent coses com ara difondre històries enganyoses als mitjans. Aquest és precisament el tipus de perill que vaig demanar als lectors del meu article original estar atents.

Els lectors dels meus articles, i de Desintoxicació, ara s’han de formar les seves pròpies opinions. Heu de preguntar-vos si Desintoxicació podria haver estat publicada de bona fe. A continuació, heu de preguntar-vos si, a la llum del debat entre el meu equip i l’autor o autors anònims de Desintoxicació, considereu que Ciudadanos és un partit adequat per votar a les eleccions del 21 de desembre a Catalunya.

No puc votar en aquestes eleccions. Però estaré vigilant, perquè vull que aquestes eleccions siguin justes. Independentment de les vostres opinions sobre aquest debat, i independentment del que penseu de mi i de les meves opinions, jo insto a tots els lectors a votar. Hi ha una possibilitat molt elevada de que les eleccions siguin justes si la gent vota. No obstant el que la gent de Catalunya voti, us desitjo a cada un de vosaltres, a les vostres famílies i als vostres éssers estimats, el millor dels desitjos. Europa està mirant intensament la decisió que vosaltres, els catalans, fareu. Expresseu la vostra voluntat a les urnes.

Matthew Parish és advocat internacional amb seu a Ginebra. www.matthewparish.com

This article is written as a right of reply to an article published anonymously on the Vilaweb website on 7 December 2017. That article criticised my publication of an earlier article, investigating allegations of corruption in the Spanish Ministry of Finance.

I am a lawyer based in Geneva, Switzerland. I formerly worked at the World Bank. I have served as a UN peacekeeper. My work has included legal analysis of electoral systems in divided societies, and schemes of electoral corruption. I am licensed to practise law in England, New York and Switzerland.

My first degree was from Christ’s College, Cambridge University. My doctoral thesis was supervised by one of the most famous jurists in the United States of America. It was subsequently published as an acclaimed work on the resolution of civil conflicts. I am the Managing Partner of a Geneva law firm. A Swiss economics magazine has named me as one of the three hundred most influential people in Switzerland.

In 2016, I worked on the campaign of a candidate to be UN Secretary General who ultimately came second in the race behind the former Portuguese Prime Minister António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres whom I greatly admire. I have published two books and over two hundred articles, inter alia on international law and the resolution of civil conflicts. I am an advocate of structural reform of international organisations including the United Nations. I used to work for the European Union.

I have no prior involvement in Spanish or Catalan politics. I am not a member of any political party in any country. I have litigated hundreds of cases in my career as a lawyer, including defamation and corruption cases. I am a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum that holds its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

I mention these things because I want to persuade the reader that I am a credible person whose opinions are worth considering. I would not publish serious allegations lightly. I welcome debate and criticism of my views, if it is undertaken in good faith.

On the morning of Tuesday 5 December 2017, I distributed an article called Jean-Claude Juncker and the Catalan Crisis. That article traced a flow of funds from the EU Regional Development Fund to a management consultancy company based in Barcelona and an associated political party called Ciudadanos. Ciudadanos is standing in the forthcoming Catalan regional elections scheduled to take place on 21 December 2017. My article is published, in Spanish, here.

This was the sixth in a series of articles I have published about the Catalan crisis. The fifth, entitled Votaciones Catalanas, is published here. The first four articles, published only in English, are entitled Reflection on the Catalan Conundrum; Catalan Independence; Sequestering Catalonia; and Catalonia Suppressed.

It is important that one reads all of these articles together, because they provide the context for my sixth article which refers to matters in the prior five. One should comment upon all six together, not the sixth article alone.

Early in the morning of Thursday 7 December 2017, Vilaweb published an anonymous article in reply to my article on Jean-Claude Juncker. The article was called Desintoxicació: no és cert que Juncker financi Ciutadans amb diners de la Unió Europea (Detoxification: it is not true that Juncker finances Ciudadanos with money from the European Union). Desintoxicació was a criticism of my sixth article on Catalonia. It contained a link to my article, but only to the English version and not to the Spanish version.

Desintoxicació does not mention any of my earlier articles. It does not criticise any of the assertions contained in those earlier articles, which stand uncontested. Bizarrely, Desintoxicació does not mention the name or date of the article it purports to criticise. Desintoxicació is simply an attack upon my personal integrity.

My article about Jean-Claude Juncker was the product of several weeks’ intensive work by a team of political researchers operating under my supervision. This article reveals a pattern of potential electoral corruption that, I say, should be the subject of judicial investigation. My legal team is now in the process of preparing judicial complaints to be filed before the courts in both Madrid and Luxembourg. My article was published in four languages: English, French, German and Spanish.

Desintoxicació contains a number of statements and assertions about technical matters, including sensitive financial information not available to the general public. Whereas my article was written with painstaking work over several weeks, Desintoxicació can at most have been the product of 48 hours’ work.

Whereas my article identified its author and was based upon public sources, Desintoxicació did not identify its author and did not describe its sources. In my view the detailed technical information in Desintoxicació is likely to have had only one of two conceivable sources: either the Spanish Ministry of Economy run by Luis de Guindos, who my article (and previous articles) criticise heavily; or the European Commission.

I consider it unlikely that the European Commission provided private information about its operations to the media so quickly as to enable preparation of a rebuttal article within 48 hours. The European Commission is a cumbersome bureaucracy and it cannot operate that quickly, even if it had legal standing to provide such sensitive information.

Therefore I infer that the article may have been prepared with the active cooperation and assistance of Luis de Guindos or one or more of the staff operating under his purview. I cannot prove this. But I have called for a judicial investigation into the matters I raise. I hope that the Spanish legal system will investigate whether the Ministry operating under the auspices of Luis de Guindos might have assisted in the preparation of Desintoxicació. I will be asking that the Spanish courts do this, as part of the legal complaint I shall be filing with the judiciary in Madrid. If I am wrong in my supposition and instead the European Commission provided this information, then I will ask the courts in Luxembourg to reveal this.

I have already reported that Madrid appears to have hired sophisticated international public relations consultants to suppress or rebut media comments supportive of the Catalan autonomy movement. I have also expressed concerns that those media consultants might be associated with an internationally discredited public relations consultancy now in a bankruptcy procedure after it was revealed that it had been inciting racial violence leading to murder in South Africa. Madrid has a history of commercial relations with that organisation. Desintoxicació does not comment upon that accusation.

Under the law, LO 2/1984, I have a right of response to an article that is defamatory of me. I would not ordinarily exercise this right of response to an anonymous article. My typical approach is that articles published anonymously are indicative of a lack of confidence on the part of the authors about what they are saying. But in this case I have decided to exercise my right of response. That is because it has been drawn to my attention that Desintoxicació has been distributed widely on social networks by one or more persons associated with Ciudadanos. Together with the potential connection of Desintoxicació with the Ministry of Economy, my concerns about possible electoral corruption are reinforced by the publication of that article.

Desintoxicació is a strange article. Its title has little to do with its contents. Nothing in Desintoxicació disproves the principal assertion in my article, namely that European Commission funds have been channelled to a so-called management consultancy company with close associations with Ciudadanos. The connection between that company and Ciudadanos is so clear that it cannot credibly be denied (and Desintoxicació does not deny it). Inés Arrimadas, the de facto leader of Ciudadanos, is intimately related to the management consultancy company that has received funds from the European Commission.

The company in controversy has worked on a major project that has advocated public administration reform in Spain. The proposed reforms would effectively rescind provisions of Catalonia’s Statute of Autonomy. The corporate associates of Arrimadas were intimately involved in the rise of Ciudadanos in Andalusia. Ciudadanos has irrefutable associations with the Partido Popular. Ciudadanos serves as a proxy for the Partido Popular in regions of Spain where the Partido Popular is so unpopular that it is unelectable. The European Commission should not be spending EU taxpayers’ funds on such things. Again, none of this is contested by the unnamed author(s) of Desintoxicació.

Desintoxicació says it has demonstrated that certain assertions in my original article are false. It has done no such thing. It has provided a series of obscure technical details about the financing and structure of two organisations, called Comunidad de Trabajo de los Pirineos and Programa INTERREG V-A España-Francia-Andorra. These are organisations through which my team has discovered that the controversial financing has been provided. Yet again, none of this is denied. I have stated that this ought to be subject to judicial investigation. No reasonable person could suggest otherwise.

Desintoxicació provides technical information about these organisations, without justifying what it says. At least one of the assertions that article makes is inconsistent with information captured from the Spanish Ministry of Justice website. But the more important point is this. The details Desintoxicació provides are irrelevant. Even if those assertions were true (and to repeat, the article offers no supporting evidence), they do not challenge my central hypothesis. Desintoxicació does not provide any information to refute my concern that inappropriate political funding has been provided through these organisations.

Desintoxicació is a clever article. It says a number of things that are almost true. Those assertions are somehow (but not clearly) said to be related to my article, that Desintoxicació attacks. Desintoxicació pretends that the near-truths it asserts refute a hypothesis of electoral corruption, when they do not. The article pretends that what it says is related to the title of the article, but that title is misleading having regard to the article’s contents.

Given its sophistication, we must entertain the hypothesis that Desintoxicació may have been written with the assistance of experts in manipulation of the media. I have already stated that I suspect Ciudadanos of being involved electoral engineering. Electoral engineering means manipulating the way people vote, by doing things such as spreading misleading media stories. That is precisely the sort of danger I asked the readers of my original article to be alert to.

The readers of my articles, and of Desintoxicació, must now form their own views. You must ask yourselves whether Desintoxicació is likely to have been published in good faith. Then you must ask yourselves whether, in light of the debate between my team and the anonymous author(s) of Desintoxicació, you consider that Ciudadanos is an appropriate party to vote for in Catalonia’s December 21 elections.

I cannot vote in those elections. But I will be watching, because I want those elections to be fair. Irrespective of your views upon this debate, and irrespective of what you think of me and my opinions, I urge every reader to vote. There is a far higher chance of the elections being fair if people vote. However the people of Catalonia vote, I wish every single one of you, and your families and loved ones, the very best of wishes. Europe is watching keenly the decision that you, the Catalans, will make. Please express your will at the ballot box.

