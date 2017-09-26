Final week in the run-up to the independence referendum and new efforts by Spain to make sure that there are no polling stations opened on Sunday. For the first time, today, police officers entered some of the 750 local councils investigated by collaborating in the vote, while tensions continued over Madrid’s decision to take control of Catalan police.

