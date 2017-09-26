The Catalan government has already started sending notifications to those chosen to be the electoral agents, set to work the polling stations for the October 1 referendum. Spokesperson of pro-independence ruling coalition Together for Yes (JxS) Marta Rovira discussed the subject this morning in an interview with Flaixbac radio. According to Rovira, this is just the beginning of the notices being sent out – it’s begun, but it has yet to finish, during this final week in the run-up before the October 1 date set for the referendum. When asked if everyone selected to work as an electoral agent has already been notified, Rovira responded: “It’s possible that yes, it’s also possible that no. Some notifications are arriving, but not all have finished being delivered.” The JxS spokesperson also did not disclose just how these notifications are being delivered, right in the middle of a Spanish police Guardia Civil anti-referendum operation.

