The Belgian judge in charge of Puigdemont’s extradition case will take a decision on December 14. After a hearing to the Catalan president and his four ministers also in Brussels that lasted more than 3 hours, the final say of the judge will have to wait for ten more days. Indeed, the court will say whether Belgium extradites the pro-independence leaders only a week before the December 21 elections. Yet any decision taken can be appealed by both the defense and the prosecution.

