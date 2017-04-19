The option of unilaterally declaring independence if the referendum is not allowed “is officially stated in the electoral program, which is public, and has been explained openly, and represented graphically,” said Junqueras.

During the conference ‘Moment Zero’, in which Junqueras participated together with Columbia University professor Xavier Sala i Martin, the latter declared that if the Spanish State blocks the referendum “using the police or by whatever means,” Catalonia will have “the right” to act unilaterally and declare independence on the following day, according to the electoral mandate emerged from the 27-S elections, which led to a pro-independence majority in the Parliament. Junqueras agreed, explaining that this was indeed part of Junts Pel Sí’s official electoral program. “We are in favor of honoring our commitments,” continued Junqueras.

Nevertheless, Junqueras insisted on the referendum as the first priority. “We are convinced that we will vote, that we will win, and that the Spanish State will try to reach an agreement since it is in its own interest to negotiate,” he said, adding that “holding and winning the referendum will be our strongest leverage for all the negotiations that follow.”

Junqueras intentions are ridiculous, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs says

The Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alfonso Dastis, birefly commented on Junqueras’ statements this Wednesday, before attending an event in Barcelona. “I don’t see Mr Junqueras unilaterally declaring Catalonia’s independence. It is ridiculous”, he said.