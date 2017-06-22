The executive expects to visit more than 200 towns all over the country beginning on July 4 to explain that the referendum will have the same structure as any other poll and to answer questions from citizens. “We will explain that the legal framework safeguards all the democratic guarantees as well as the legal safety of all people involved in the vote,” a government source told ACN. The Catalan executive will also launch a website where citizens will be able to access all the pertinent details about the celebration of the referendum, the legislation involved, and more than 100 questions and answers. In addition, there will be a citizen information service which will field and respond to specific questions about the referendum.

Most of the legal framework behind the vote has not yet been announced. The event on July 4 is expected to explain which census will be used and whether and how Catalans abroad will be able to vote. Furthermore, it has not been revealed yet whether the referendum will have its own law or if its regulation will be part of the so-called Law of Transitional Jurisprudence, which is designed to function during a potential transition period toward independence. The government has so far explained that the vote will involve 4,500 electoral agents who will guarantee its logistics.

Puigdemont’s government plans to hold a referendum on its own after having repeatedly tried to come to an agreement on one with the Spanish government. The last attempt to start negotiations with the Madrid executive was a letter sent by Puigdemont to his Spanish counterpart, Mariano Rajoy. However, Madrid has not engaged in any discussions about the vote and is warning that it will take all necessary action to avoid it going ahead.