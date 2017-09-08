The Catalan Parliament passed the law of transitional jurisprudence in the early hours of Friday, which will provide a constitutional framework after a declaration of independence if the “yes” vote wins the referendum to be held on October 1. Catalan institutions thus double down on the independence bid despite opposition by Spanish institutions.

The transitional law was approved with 71 votes in favor (out of 135) from the ruling coalition, Together for Yes (JxS), and anti-capitalist CUP. The left-wing coalition CSQP voted against it. Other opposition parties left the chamber before the votes were cast.

Just a few hours earlier, the Spanish Constitutional Court had suspended the Catalan independence referendum and its legal framework, following allegations by the Spanish government which claimed the vote is illegal and unconstitutional. The Catalan government called the referendum on Wednesday night, after a very tense 12-hour debate in Parliament which served as a prelude for what would come the following day.

The tension continued on Thursday

The tense discussion that took place Wednesday returned to the chamber on Thursday while tackling the transition law. Ruling Junts pel Sí coalition lawmaker Jordi Orobitg said that the legal text “does not declare independence”. According to him, it leaves the decision up to the people. In addition, he said that the law does not impose how an independent Catalonia should be, as it only sets a legal framework in order to open a constituent process.

Opposition leader, Inés Arrimadas, referred to the transition law as “something which is not a law, despite being called a law”, and which “will never come into effect” and that she expected an immediate ban of the bill. “It is no surprise that the Constitutional Court has already suspended the referendum law, just like it will probably do with the document that is currently being voted,” she said.

